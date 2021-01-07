Late Night's Take on Wednesday Was Pretty Bleak

(Newser) – Wednesday's events were no laughing matter for Jimmy Fallon, who on the Tonight Show reviewed what unfolded at the Capitol with guest Dan Rather and had this to say: "Being here tonight and talking to you at home and reassuring you that we’re going to be OK and that this is not what our country is about is how I can help." Stephen Colbert was similarly serious, opening an "unexpectedly live" Late Show on what he described as "a horrifying day that will go down in US history, however much longer that is." He began by saying "I really want to do the show we're about to do, and I really don't want to do the show we're about to do, because Lord have mercy there are some dark subjects we talk about on the show occasionally but I've rarely been as upset as I am tonight, and I'm sure you are, too." More:

