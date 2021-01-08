2 Rappers Could Get Pardons From Trump

(Newser) – Potentially up next in President Trump's slew of pardons are two rappers. Lil Wayne, who will be sentenced Jan. 28 on a weapons possession charge, and Kodak Black, who is currently serving a 46-month sentence for weapons charges, are on the list of people Trump is considering, according to Bloomberg. So are some senior White House officials and family members, the outlet reports. Trump is expected to announce the pardons Jan. 19, the day before Joe Biden's inauguration.

Trump is also reportedly considering preemptive pardons for people like Mark Meadows, Stephen Miller, Dan Scavino, Ivanka Trump, and Jared Kushner, who have not yet been charged with any crimes. And, according to the New York Times' sources, the president has even in recent weeks suggested to aides the idea of pardoning himself—something no president has ever done, therefore it's not clear such a thing would be recognized by the courts. According to Business Insider, "The president has granted more pardons and commutations to his allies than any of his predecessors." (Read more presidential pardon stories.)

