(Newser) – An assistant coach for the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga's football team no longer has a job after penning a racist tweet voicing his frustrations over the recent results of the Georgia Senate races. ESPN reports Chris Malone was fired Thursday, with both Mocs head coach Rusty Wright and athletic director Mark Wharton condemning the post. "Congratulations to the state GA and Fat Albert @staceyabrams because you have truly shown America the true works of cheating in an election, again!!!" read Malone's tweet. "Enjoy the buffet Big Girl! You earned it!!! Hope the money was good, still not governor!" In statements that WAVY notes didn't refer to Malone by name, Wharton called Malone's post "totally inappropriate," while Wright deemed it "unacceptable." "Our football team has a clear set of standards," Wright added. "Those standards include respecting others. ... It is a standard I will not [waver] on."

Democrat Abrams, who lost to the GOP's Brian Kemp in the 2018 Georgia governor's race, is widely credited with helping to get out the vote there and help tip Tuesday's Senate runoff races to Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock. Malone deleted the Tuesday post by the next day, but not before it had gone viral, with swift backlash. "That tweet was hateful, hurtful, and untrue," Steven R. Angle, the university's chancellor, said in a Thursday video statement, per the New York Times. He added that the school "does not tolerate and unequivocally condemns discrimination and hatred in all forms." Malone, who'd been with the school for two years, had previously coached at Old Dominion and multiple other schools, including at Virginia State, a historically Black college. Malone has since deleted his Twitter account, and his bio has been scrubbed from the school's website. (Read more Chattanooga stories.)

