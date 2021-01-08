Trump: I'm Skipping the Inauguration

(Newser) – Joe Biden's inauguration won't have one notable guest in attendance: President Trump on Friday tweeted that he will skip it. "To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th," he wrote. Trump did not disclose where he will be instead. VP Mike Pence, however, is expected to attend the swearing-in, notes the Hill. Trump's decision to skip is a break with a long tradition of outgoing presidents watching their successors take the oath, notes Politico. All in recent political history have done so. (The announcement comes after Trump conceded that his term is ending and condemned the DC riots.)