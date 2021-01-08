Politics / President Trump Trump: I'm Skipping the Inauguration President says he won't attend the swearing-in of Joe Biden By Newser Editors, Newser Staff Posted Jan 8, 2021 10:06 AM CST Copied President Trump arrives to speak at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)President Trump arrives to speak at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) (Newser) – Joe Biden's inauguration won't have one notable guest in attendance: President Trump on Friday tweeted that he will skip it. "To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th," he wrote. Trump did not disclose where he will be instead. VP Mike Pence, however, is expected to attend the swearing-in, notes the Hill. Trump's decision to skip is a break with a long tradition of outgoing presidents watching their successors take the oath, notes Politico. All in recent political history have done so. (The announcement comes after Trump conceded that his term is ending and condemned the DC riots.)