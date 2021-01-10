Security Increases for Lawmakers' Travel

(Newser) – After supporters of President Trump harassed two senators at a Washington airport, security has been increased for members of Congress traveling to and from the capital. The stepped-up measures will be in effect through the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden on Jan. 20, Axios reports. Lawmakers were told of the action Saturday and were asked to advise House security officials, who will notify "the appropriate law enforcement agencies to ensure an increased security posture." Capitol police temporarily will be stationed at the three Washington-area airports, the notice said: Reagan National, Baltimore/Washington, and Dulles. Air marshals also will be involved. Members of Congress and staff members should "immediately report anything unusual or suspicious," the alert said.

story continues below

Also on Saturday, the Federal Aviation Administration announced that "strong enforcement action" will be taken against anyone who "endangers the safety of a flight." Several flights to and from Washington were disrupted by passengers last week. And Republican Sens. Lindsey Graham and Mitt Romney were heckled at different airports. Democratic Rep. Lou Correa of California also was harassed, per NBC, over his vote to certify President-elect Joe Biden's electoral victory. Correa said in a statement that he was just doing his job. "These folks clearly had a problem with that, and they got up in my face about it," he said. A crowd had screamed "traitor!" at Graham as he walked through Reagan National Airport. (There were clues about what would happen at the Capitol.)

