Toomey Calls Resignation 'a Very Good Outcome'

President Trump has lost the support of another Republican senator in his struggle to remain in office after the mob attack on the Capitol last week. "I do think the president committed impeachable offenses," Sen. Pat Toomey said, the Hill reports. In an interview on Fox News, the Pennsylvania senator did not say whether he would vote to convict Trump if the House approves impeachment and the Senate holds a trial. "I don't know what they are going to send over, and one of the things that I'm concerned about, frankly, is whether the House would completely politicize something," Toomey said. "Certainly he could resign, and that would be a very good outcome," he said Sunday on CNN, per the Patriot-News, "I think at this point with just a few days left it's the best path forward."

Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski also has said Trump should resign. Toomey said he's not sure there's time to remove the president, per CNN, though his behavior "does disqualify him from serving." Trump isn't the only one who deserves blame, said Toomey, who doesn't plan to run for reelection in 2022. He called out the people "who perpetrated the big lie that Donald Trump won in a landslide and it's all been stolen from him." Toomey pointed to "a compounding of dishonesty" by people who supported the narrative that the verification of President-elect Joe Biden's electoral victory in Congress "could result in a different outcome and therefore it was reasonable to try to pressure lawmakers." That process was Wednesday, the day of the attack, and Biden's victory was not overturned. "That was never going to happen," Toomey said. "That was never possible."


