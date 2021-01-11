Trump Will Bestow High Honor on Bill Belichick

(Newser) – President Trump may have lost his voice on social media, but he's aiming to maintain a high profile this week nonetheless. For one thing, he will present one of the nation's highest civilian honors—the Presidential Medal of Freedom—to New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, reports Politico. The AP confirms and expects the ceremony to happen on Thursday. Also this week, Trump plans to bestow the same honor on political ally Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, and he will visit Texas to view a section of the US-Mexico border wall. All of this comes as the House readies a second impeachment.

story continues below

As for Belichick, he and Trump have known each other since before Trump became president, and Belichick has said he has "a friendship and loyalty to Donald." The Guardian quotes the White House guidelines on medal recipients: It goes to “individuals who have made exceptional contributions to the security or national interests of America, to world peace, or to cultural or other significant public or private endeavors." Belichick's six Super Bowls make the cut in Trump's view. Last week, the president bestowed the honor on three golfers: Annika Sorenstam, Gary Player, and the late Babe Zaharias, notes the Boston Globe. (Read more Bill Belichick stories.)

