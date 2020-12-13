Arrest Made in Fatal Shooting of Nurse En Route to Work

(Newser) – Police in Tennessee have arrested a man following an investigation into the murder of ICU nurse Caitlyn Kaufman. Per the Tennessean, 21-year-old Devaunte Lewis Hill was taken into custody without incident by SWAT members at his home around 6:15am on Friday. He's been charged with criminal homicide, Metro Nashville PD tweeted. The case had police scratching their heads for nine days until a concerned citizen gave police Hill's name, identifying him as the killer, per an affidavit obtained by the Tennessean. The affidavit also states the citizen provided info about where to find the possible murder weapon. Police have not named any additional suspects, but said additional arrests are possible.

Per CNN, a reward totaling $65,000 was offered for an arrest leading to a conviction in Kaufman's murder, which included $50,000 amassed anonymously by area business owners. In a statement, police said they received the tip that led to the "major break" in the case just an hour after the reward was announced. In the same statement, officials said a pistol was found via the tipster and is "a 100% match to the three 9 millimeter shell casings that were recovered on the shoulder of I-440 the night Caitlyn was killed" on her way to work Dec. 3. Police have not given a motive in the slaying, but did reveal the suspect and victim did not know each other. Hill is being held without bond pending a hearing. (Read more nurses stories.)

