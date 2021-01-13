No. 3 House Republican Will Vote to Impeach

(Newser) – President Trump is on course to have been impeached as many times as all previous presidents put together—and this time, some House Republicans will join Democrats in voting for impeachment. Rep. Liz Cheney, the No. 3 House Republican, said Tuesday that she will vote to impeach the president for inciting last week's Capitol riot, Politico reports. "There has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution," Cheney said in a statement Tuesday. "I will vote to impeach the President." She said Trump "summoned" the mob that invaded the Capitol and "lit the flame" of the attack. Republican Reps. John Katzo and Adam Kinzinger also said Tuesday that they will vote in favor of impeachment, reports the AP.

"To allow the president of the United States to incite this attack without consequence is a direct threat to the future of our democracy," said Katko, a former federal prosecutor. "I cannot sit by without taking action." An article of impeachment introduced by Democrats Monday already has enough co-sponsors to pass, which will make Trump the first president to be impeached twice. Sources tell the Washington Post that the White House expects a dozen House Republicans to support impeachment. A vote on the impeachment charge of "incitement of insurrection" is expected Wednesday. Trump will be leaving office next week whether he is impeached or not, and it's not clear when House leaders plan to send the article of impeachment to the Senate—or whether enough Republicans will join Democrats in voting to convict, which would bar Trump from running for president again. (Read more Trump impeachment stories.)

