Here Come the Pardons: Trump's List Released

Pardon day is here. The White House was expected to announce a slew of pardons and commutations on Tuesday, President Trump's last full day in office, but instead the list came out early Wednesday, hours before his term ends at noon, CNN reports. The most notable name on the list of people being granted clemency in some form: Steve Bannon, the former White House chief strategist charged with fundraising fraud. Sources say there was much debate at the White House over whether to include the controversial pick, even until the last minute. Not on the list: Trump himself, members of his family, or Rudy Giuliani, NBC News reports; there had been speculation he might issue preemptive pardons in those cases. There are a total of 143 names on the list, the Washington Post reports. Among them:
- Rappers Lil Wayne and Kodak Black, who are jailed on weapons charges
- Elliott Broidy, a former top fundraiser for the Trump campaign who pleaded guilty in a corruption and bribery case
- Conservative political operative Paul Erickson, the ex-boyfiend of alleged Russian spy Maria Butina, who pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering charges
- North Carolina political donor Robin Hayes, who was convicted of trying to bribe officials
- Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick, convicted of racketeering, extortion, corruption, and other charges
- Professional sports gambler William Walters, found guilty of insider trading
- Israeli air force officer Aviem Sella, whom the US accused of spying
- Casey Urlacher, brother of former NFL star Brian Urlacher, accused of helping to run an illegal offshore gambling ring
Prior to this group, Trump had only granted clemency to 95 people; the only one-term president to have a lower number is George HW Bush. (Read more President Trump
