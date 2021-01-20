Biden Honors COVID Victims in Sunset DC Ceremony

(Newser) – Joe Biden said an emotional farewell to his Delaware hometown Tuesday before departing for Washington, DC. When he next visits Wilmington, he will be President Biden. The president-elect spoke at a National Guard center named after son Beau Biden, who died from brain cancer in 2015, the Guardian reports. A tearful Biden said his one regret was the absence of Beau. "We should be introducing him as president," said Biden, who told the socially distanced crowd that he'll "always be a proud son of the state of Delaware." With his planned Amtrak ride to Washington nixed due to security concerns after the Capitol riot, Biden flew into Joint Base Andrews. He has invited congressional leaders to join him for Mass at St. Matthew's Cathedral before his inauguration Wednesday.

story continues below

After Biden arrived in a heavily secured Washington, DC, he took part in a somber sunset ceremony mourning coronavirus victims, the AP reports. The pandemic's US death toll reached 400,000 Tuesday, and there were 400 lights representing victims at the ceremony at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. "To heal we must remember," Biden said. " Between sundown and dusk, let us shine the lights into the darkness ... and remember all who we lost." Vice-president elect Kamala Harris also delivered remarks, saying her "abiding hope" is that "we emerge from this ordeal with a new wisdom: to cherish simple moments, to imagine new possibilities and to open our hearts just a little bit more to one another." CNN reports that hundreds of towns and cities across the US joined the tribute. (Read more Joe Biden stories.)