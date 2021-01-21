Trump Orders Secret Service Protection for His Adult Kids

(Newser) – Donald Trump's four adult children will have free Secret Service protection for the next six months after the former president extended the post-presidency security to them before leaving office, three sources tell the Washington Post. A senior US official also anonymously confirmed the news to CNN, though it has not been officially confirmed. Under federal law, long-term Secret Service protection, which is taxpayer-funded, was automatically granted to Trump, wife Melania, and 14-year-old son Barron (Barron until he turns 16, the former first couple for life), and six months of protection to former VP Mike Pence and wife Karen.

In addition to issuing the directive that the same six months be granted to Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, and Tiffany Trump, along with spouses Jared Kushner and Lara Trump, Trump also directed that former treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin, former chief of staff Mark Meadows, and former national security adviser Robert C. O’Brien receive it, two sources say. The move is expected to cost taxpayers millions. Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama extended Secret Service protection to their high school and college-aged children after leaving office, but the Post says it's "highly ­unusual for a departing president to provide 24-hour security to relatives who are adults long past their college years." (Read more Secret Service stories.)