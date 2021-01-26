House Delivers Its Case for Impeachment to Senate

(Newser) – Nine House managers walked their article of impeachment to the Senate on Monday evening, setting up a trial of former President Trump on a charge of "incitement of insurrection" involving the assault on the Capitol on Jan. 6. It's the second time in less than a year that the ceremonial walk has been held, starting in the chamber recently under attack, and it follows a House vote to impeach earlier this month. The trial, scheduled for the week of Feb. 8, will be presided over by Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy. Senators have not said how long the trial might last or whether either side will be allowed to call witnesses, the Hill reports. Democrats have said they expect this trial to be shorter than Trump's first one, which lasted 21 days.

story continues below

On the House side, 10 Republicans voted with Democrats to impeach. But Senate Republicans have been sounding reluctant lately to convict after their strong initial reaction to the Capitol riot, per the New York Times. Many of the GOP senators aren't defending Trump's behavior so much as citing objections to the trial process, with some of them saying it's not constitutional to convict a former president. Others have been saying a trial will be too divisive for the country. The Senate is scheduled to formally ask Trump to respond to the charge Tuesday afternoon. The trial schedule also is to be agreed to then, and senators will take an impeachment oath to carry out "impartial justice" in the case. (Read more Trump impeachment stories.)