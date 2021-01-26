 
Tom Brady Is Racking Up the Incentive Pay

On top of the star quarterback's $15M base salary
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 25, 2021 6:55 PM CST

(Newser) – Tom Brady won more than a ticket to the Super Bowl when Tampa Bay won the NFC Championship on Sunday: His contract includes a $500,000 bonus for the feat. And should the Buccaneers win the Super Bowl, Brady stands to collect another $500,000, ESPN reports. The star quarterback was up $1.25 million in playoff contract incentives even before beating the Green Bay Packers. Reaching the playoffs paid $500,000, the wild-card victory in Washington brought $250,000, and defeating the New Orleans Saints a week ago was worth a cool $500,000. Brady's base salary is $15 million, per the Sporting News, though another incentive is a $10 million roster bonus. (A small company owned by Brady received a PPP loan of nearly $1 million.)

