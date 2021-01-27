(Newser) – Apple products are known for being fairly resistant to security issues. But on Tuesday, the company released a handful of new security patches, part of its new iOS 14.4 software, and the company is now strongly encouraging its iPhone and iPad customers to update to the new OS ASAP. As in don't wait till tomorrow to do so. CNN Business reports that the reason behind the warning is that hackers may have found holes in the operating system's security. Those flaws "may have been actively exploited," notes the Apple site, which doesn't get into the particulars. CNN adds that "the issue is a link in an exploit chain, meaning a hacker would need to exploit further bugs for it to be fully executable."

An "anonymous researcher" discovered the issue, Apple adds. Gizmodo notes this development is a rather big deal, as Apple "rarely has to admit such stunning vulnerabilities." To update your iPhone or iPad, go to "Settings," then "General," then "Update," USA Today reports. Also part of the update: fixes for slow keyboards and a fix that allows cameras to read smaller QR codes. The "Fitness" widget also gets a revamp. (Read more iPhone stories.)