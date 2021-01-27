(Newser) – Less than two weeks ago, a 22-year-old named Andrei Doroshin landed on the Today show, which featured the "whiz kid" and the company he created. His Philly Fighting COVID landed a contract to manage the largest mass-vaccination site in the city—and it didn't go well. The Philadelphia Health Department on Monday announced it was cutting ties with the group, a self-described "group of college kids" that has been accused of pocketing vaccine doses, turning away crying seniors after overbooking, and stealthily shifting to a for-profit model. Doroshin calls the claims "baseless." The details:

Doroshin, in his fifth year in a combined undergrad/master's psychology program at Drexel University, first came onto the scene at the start of the pandemic, when he made 3D printed face shields to donate to area hospitals. From there, he moved into pop-up COVID-19 testing and finally vaccinations, with his group doling out almost 7,000 of them at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. As David Murrell writes for Philadelphia Magazine, "In the course of this progression, Doroshin has been hailed as a kind of operational savant."

This despite a resume that features a career start as director of photography for AND Productions in Los Angeles, a gig teaching at the Rancho Mirage Film Department, and the creation of a nonprofit centered on air pollution. But here's what was "left unsaid," per Murrell: AND Productions was founded by his dad, and Doroshin helped him out when he was 14; he "taught" at Rancho Mirage when he was a high school student there; and a fundraiser for that nonprofit sought to raise $50,000 but reeled in $684.

