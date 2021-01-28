Seahawks Drop Wheeler After Domestic Violence Arrest

(Newser) – After an arrest for an attack on his girlfriend so brutal that police say he was surprised the victim was still alive, Chad Wheeler is no longer a Seattle Seahawk. The team cut its ties with the offensive tackle Wednesday after he was formally charged with offenses including first-degree domestic violence and resisting arrest, ESPN reports. Police say the 6-foot-7, 310-pound Wheeler beat the 5-foot-9, 145-pound woman at their home Friday and choked her into unconsciousness twice, causing injuries including a fractured humerus bone and dislocated elbow, reports the Seattle Times. She locked herself in a bathroom after regaining consciousness and told 911 dispatchers she was being "killed," according to a police incident report. Police say Wheeler failed to obey them when they arrived and was Tasered, "with little effect."

Wheeler "strangled, suffocated, and beat the victim into unconsciousness—twice—both times leaving her for dead as blood poured from her nose and mouth, and into her stomach and lungs," court papers state, per TMZ. The woman told police that Wheeler had not been taking his medication for bipolar disorder. The Seahawks "strongly condemn this act of domestic violence" and Wheeler is no longer with them, the team said in a statement. "It is time for me to walk away from football and get the help I need to never again pose a threat to another," Wheeler tweeted. "I cannot express my sorrow or remorse enough. I am truly ashamed." The 27-year-old, who blamed the attack on a "manic episode," was released on $400,000 bail Tuesday. He was ordered to have no contact with the victim.