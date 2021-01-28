AOC Won't Work With Cruz: 'You Almost Had Me Murdered'

(Newser) – When Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted Thursday about individual investors being blocked from buying shares of certain companies by Robinhood, a trading app, many messages of support were posted. But one responder wasn't welcome at this party, Politico reports. Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas retweeted her post, which said a hearing about Robinhood's action might be necessary, adding: "Fully agree." No thanks, the New York Democrat said. "I am happy to work with Republicans on this issue where there’s common ground, but you almost had me murdered 3 weeks ago so you can sit this one out," Ocasio-Cortez wrote. "Happy to work w/ almost any other GOP that aren’t trying to get me killed. In the meantime if you want to help, you can resign."

story continues below

Along with Republican Sen. Josh Hawley, Cruz faces an ethics complaint that he encouraged the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol and lawmakers by supporting the false claim of fraud in the presidential election. One of the rioters is charged with threatening to kill Ocasio-Cortez. "There's a lot of partisan anger and rage on the Democratic side," Cruz responded. "It's not healthy for our country. It's certainly not conducive of healing or unity, but everyone has to decide how they want to interact with others." That prompted Ocasio-Cortez to post: "Oh, there’s anger? Now why would there be anger that Cruz amplified known lies about our election that fueled an insurrection that cost ppl’s lives? What does he think the logical response to his lies should be? A hug?" Later, she added that Cruz hasn't apologized for the harm done Jan. 6, which "you contributed to," per the Hill. "In the meantime," Ocasio-Cortez wrote, "you can get off my timeline & stop clout-chasing." (The White House said it's monitoring the stock volatility.)