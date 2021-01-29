(Newser) – Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Kris Kristofferson has announced his retirement after five decades and named a manager for his estate. A press release said the 84-year-old actor and singer actually retired last year, and that his son, John, stepped in to oversee his father's business, including special projects and his record label KK Records, per the AP. His estate will be managed by Morris Higham Management, which also manages such clients as Kenny Chesney, Barbara and Louise Mandrell, and the Roger Miller estate.

Kristofferson, an Oxford scholar from Texas, brought introspective and poetic lyrics to country music with songs like "Sunday Mornin' Comin' Down" and "Me and Bobby McGee," and he was a member of the supergroup the Highwaymen. Kristofferson has also starred in 70 films, earning a Golden Globe for his performance in 1976's A Star Is Born. He was inducted to the Country Music Hall of Fame and was awarded the Johnny Mercer Award from the Songwriters Hall of Fame. He also received a lifetime achievement award from the Recording Academy. As for retiring, the release said Kristofferson will celebrate his 85th birthday this June with several special projects.