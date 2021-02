(Newser) – As Nancy Pelosi promised it would, the House of Representatives on Tuesday night voted to fine any lawmaker who bypasses the security screening that was introduced at the US Capitol after the mob attack on the building Jan. 6. First offenders who flout the metal detectors and other measures will be fined $5,000 while repeat offenders will be fined $10,000, the Washington Post reports. All but three of the Democrats present voted in favor, while all of the Republicans voted against, for a final tally of 216-to-210.

"It is beyond comprehension why any member would refuse to adhere to these simple, commonsense steps to keep this body safe," Pelosi said in a statement Tuesday, per the Hill. "It is sad that we have been forced to move forward with a rule change imposing fines on those who refuse to abide by these protections, but the People’s House must and will be safe, so that we can honor our responsibility to do the People’s work." (Read more House of Representatives stories.)