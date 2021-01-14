Lawmakers Who Dodge Metal Detectors Will Be Fined

(Newser) – Some Republican lawmakers are furious about new security measures in the House after last week's Capitol riot, but if they keep trying to dodge the newly installed metal detectors, they're going to face steep fines. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Wednesday that lawmakers evading the detectors will be fined $5,000 for a first offense and $10,000 for a second, with the money coming directly out of their House salaries, Fox reports. Several Republicans walked around the detectors or refused to stop after they were set off Tuesday and Wednesday. GOP Rep. Debbie Lesko complained in a tweet that lawmakers were being treated "like criminals," the Washington Post reports. "We now live in Nancy Pelosi's Communist America!" said the Arizona lawmaker.

story continues below

"On behalf of the House, I express my deepest gratitude to the US Capitol Police for the valor that they showed during the deadly insurrection on the Capitol, as they protected the lives of the staff and the Congress," Pelosi said in a statement announcing the fines Wednesday, per the Hill. "Sadly, just days later, many House Republicans have disrespected our heroes by verbally abusing them and refusing to adhere to basic precautions keeping members of our Congressional community, including the Capitol Police, safe." Under a new rule introduced Tuesday, lawmakers will also face fines of $500 for a first offense and $2,500 for a second if they refuse to wear masks on the House floor. (Pelosi wore her "impeachment dress" Wednesday.)