Pro-Trump Lawyer Investigated for Voter Fraud

(Newser) – A pro-Trump lawyer who vehemently defended the former president's claims of election fraud is under investigation for possible voter fraud in Georgia. The office of Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says it's investigating Lin Wood, who was based in Atlanta, after he told a reporter he'd been living in South Carolina, per NBC News. "I have been domiciled in South Carolina for several months after purchasing property in the state in April," Wood told WSB's Justin Gray, who was reporting on whether Wood's law license would be revoked. (Wood claims the state bar wants him to complete a mental health exam, per the AP.) Raffensperger's office will look into whether Wood broke the law in voting early in the November election as a Georgia resident. The title doesn't apply to a person who "removes to another state with the intention of making it such person's residence."

Wood tells WSB that he only changed his residency to South Carolina on Monday. On social media site Telegram, he claims he only did this because Georgia "falsely accused me and shunned me," per NPR. "I was domiciled in Atlanta in October of 2020 and was a resident of Georgia at that time," he continues, per WSB, adding he did not vote in this month's runoff elections. Wood, who filed numerous dismissed lawsuits challenging Georgia's election results, adds the investigation "is pure harassment by the Georgia Secretary of State because I have revealed credible evidence of election fraud on the part of Brad Raffensperger." Wood, a QAnon supporter, spread other baseless election fraud claims like this on Twitter before he was banned for encouraging violence at the US Capitol on Jan. 6. (Trump told Raffensperger to "find" the votes he needed to win Georgia.)