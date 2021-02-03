Newsmax Anchor Walks Off Set During Mike Lindell Interview

(Newser) – Even the Trump-friendly Newsmax has apparently had it with Mike Lindell, or at least one of its anchors has. The MyPillow CEO, who continues to insist the presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump, was interviewed on the right-wing cable network Tuesday and, in what USA Today refers to as a "bizarre" twist, the anchor ended up walking off set. Bob Sellers was trying to shut down Lindell as he claimed Dominion Voting Systems machines were rigged. "Mike, you're talking about machines that we at Newsmax have not been able to verify any of those kinds of allegations. We just want to let people know that there's nothing substantive that we've seen," Sellers said. When that failed to stop Lindell, Sellers left the anchor chair. Dominion, which has already sued Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani for defamation, is also threatening to sue Lindell, the Hill reports. Both Fox News and Newsmax have retracted claims of election fraud after Dominion and another company, Smartmatic, threatened legal action.

Lindell was ostensibly on the show to discuss "cancel culture," and whether Twitter went too far when it permanently banned first Lindell's personal account and then MyPillow's corporate account over posts promoting conspiracy theories about election fraud. But Lindell wouldn't be swayed. "Can I ask our producers, can we get out of here, please? I don't want to have to keep going over this," an apparently exasperated Sellers said. When that still failed to change the course of the interview, he got up and left. The Washington Post notes support for Newsmax among Trump devotees might now fall, with some already expressing disappointment with the network. "Newsmax and its anchor only wanted to make clear that it has found no evidence of software manipulation involving the election," a network rep said later. "However, Mr. Lindell is entitled to his own opinion and has a different viewpoint than ours." (Read more Mike Lindell stories.)