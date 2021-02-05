NFL Offers Biden All 30 Stadiums for Vaccinations

(Newser) – The NFL has made the 30 stadiums its teams play in available for use as mass coronavirus vaccination sites. Commissioner Roger Goodell made the offer in a letter to President Biden on Thursday. Several teams already have let their stadiums do double duty during the pandemic, CNBC reports. "We can expand our efforts to stadiums more effectively because many of our clubs have offered their facilities previously as COVID testing centers as well as election sites over the past several months," Goodell wrote. Seven NFL stadiums have hosted vaccinations so far, per USA Today, and the San Francisco 49ers' Levi's Stadium is to be added next week.

Goodell's letter said that each NFL team would coordinate the effort with health officials. The Biden administration did not immediately comment on the offer. The league has 32 teams but 30 stadiums, because stadiums in Los Angeles and New York are shared. Several Major League Baseball and college teams have made their stadiums available for coronavirus testing and vaccine distribution. A mass vaccination site opened Friday at Yankee Stadium. The New York Mets' stadium was to be used, but that's been delayed by a lack of vaccine, per NPR. (Protesters temporarily halted vaccinations at Dodger Stadium.)