Is This the Worst Super Bowl Commercial of 2021?

(Newser) – There were some awesome Super Bowl commercials Sunday night, and then ... there was Oatly. Featuring the CEO of the oat milk company, Toni Petersson, in a field singing and playing along to a song he wrote about oat milk, BuzzFeed calls it "either the worst or best thing we've ever seen" and notes that either way, it's "extremely weird." Featuring lyrics like "It's like milk, but made for humans" and "wow, no cow," it lent itself quite well to memes (BuzzFeed lists a bunch of reactions from social media), and NBC News names it one of the top winners of the night when it came to meme-making (one of the other winners? The Weeknd's halftime performance).

Oatly itself seems to be in on the joke, and quickly ran out of a shirt it was giving away reading, "I Totally Hated That Oatly Commercial." "The rules of time and space make it impossible to give you back the 30 seconds you just spent watching our Super Bowl commercial, but at least we can give you this free t-shirt that lets the world know where you stand on our attempt to promote Toni’s singing skills to a wider audience," the website reads. "Feel free to wear it proudly knowing we are not offended since we believe that having different opinions on things is what helps move society forward, even if those particular opinions are strong enough for you to want to wear them in t-shirt form." AdAge notes that the strange ad, which was made back in 2014, was banned in Sweden thanks to the dairy lobby. (Click for 24 of the best ads.)