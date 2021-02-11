Mindy Kaling Has Perfect Response to Troll

(Newser) – Mindy Kaling has scored a deal with HBO Max in which she will produce an animated series about Velma from Scooby Doo and voice her character, per the Hollywood Reporter. But the reason the news is getting a bit more attention than usual has to do with what Bustle calls Kaling's "expert comeback" to an online troll. It seems somebody who is apparently not a fan of Kaling wasn't happy that she would be starring as Velma, and thus tweeted a GIF from the Office in which Michael Scott shouts "No!" repeatedly. Kaling's tweeted response: "I wrote the episode of The Office this gif is from."

"Oh boy, did she just pull off the most casual flex/biggest burn of all time?" wonders Ben Henry at BuzzFeed. He calls it "best response to any tweet ever." Bustle notes that the original tweet has been deleted, "which can and should be taken as a win for Kaling." Even outlets as far-flung as News.com.au of Australia took note, calling attention to one fan's comment of, "Hi, 911, I'd like to report a murder." As Office fans surely know, Kaling not only played Kelly Kapoor, but she was one of the show's writers. (Kaling recently revealed a surprise: a second child.)