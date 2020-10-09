(Newser) – Mindy Kaling popped in remotely on the Late Show on Thursday, and host Stephen Colbert prodded her to tell his audience about "something extraordinary that nobody knows." The big reveal from the 41-year-old Office actress: She's a mom again, People reports. "I'm telling it for the first time now, it feels so strange," she told Colbert. "But I gave birth to a baby boy on Sept. 3." "No one even knew you were pregnant!" Colbert remarked, to which Kaling replied, "I know! I know! This is news to a lot of people." Little Spencer joins her daughter, Katherine, who's now 2-1/2. Kaling has stayed mum on the paternity of both kids.

BuzzFeed features a couple of recent Instagram posts showing Kaling after the birth of her son, and those pics don't look terribly different than the ones she shared over the summer, when she was ostensibly very pregnant. Kaling wasn't only getting ready to have Kid No. 2 during quarantine—she's also had to juggle work while helping Katherine attend preschool via Zoom. "I'm so lucky because I have help," she tells People, but "I have to be a full-time single parent who has to make the money for this household. So it's been challenging." Still, it's been a time she's learned to appreciate. "A lot of the stuff I thought was going to drive me crazy about being cooped up with a 2-year-old for seven months has actually bonded us really close together," she says. More here from Kaling, including what's different about having a son, and how she was sure she was busted after a photo appeared in the Daily Mail. (Read more Mindy Kaling stories.)

