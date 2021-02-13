Senate Acquits Trump on a 57-43 Vote

(Newser) – The Senate voted Saturday to acquit Donald Trump of inciting insurrection, ending the effort to hold the former president responsible for the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol. Seven Republicans voted with Democrats to convict, the AP reports, providing the largest show of bipartisan support for conviction of any of the four times a president has been impeached. But a two-thirds vote was required for conviction. Without a conviction, per New York Times, Senate Democrats were unable to move to what would have been the next step: voting on whether to disqualify Trump from holding office in the future.

House managers wrapped up their case before the vote by arguing that Trump sparked the Capitol riot in a desperate attempt to stay in office after arguing he lost the November election because of fraud. "If that is not ground for conviction, if that is not a high crime and misdemeanor against the republic and the United States of America, than nothing is," Rep. Jamie Raskin told his colleagues. Defense lawyer Bruce Castor said Trump didn't intend to turn loose the rioters: "He wanted them to support primary challenges" to bring about "sweeping election reforms." (Read more Trump impeachment stories.)