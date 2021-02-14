Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Make Big Announcement

(Newser) – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting a second child, People reports. They broke the news Sunday with the release of a photo showing the couple lounging on a lawn, per US Weekly, which notes that Markle’s hand is seen resting “on her baby bump.” The pair’s first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, was born in May 2019. “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother," a spokesperson said Sunday, according to BuzzFeed. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.” Additional details about the forthcoming child haven’t been shared, according to E Online.

The new baby will be eighth in line for the British throne, the AP reports. Harry and Markle were married at Windsor castle in 2018. Early last year, they announced plans to “step back as senior members of the Royal Family and said that they were moving to North America. They bought a house in Santa Barbara, Calif. In a November essay published in the New York Times, Markle revealed that she had a miscarriage during the summer. (Read more Meghan Markle stories.)