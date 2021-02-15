2 Groups Hit Especially Hard by Pandemic's Mental Toll

(Newser) – Two new stories Monday highlight the same, bleak theme: The pandemic is taking an increasingly heavy toll on mental health. The New York Times digs into how it's affecting young people in particular, not just in the US but around the world. And USA Today looks specifically at the mounting stress on unemployed Americans. Some details:

The Times story notes that young people are last in line for vaccines, while dealing with shuttered colleges, a lack of jobs, missed milestones, and stunted social lives. "Young people have borne much of the burden of the sacrifices being made largely to protect older people, who are more at risk from severe infections," write Isabella Kwai and Elian Peltier. "But the resilience of youth may be overestimated, mental health professionals say."

In the US, for example, 25% of 18- to 24-year-olds say they have seriously considered suicide, according to one report cited in the story. It cites similar stats from around the world, noting that a nationwide survey in France ranked young people lowest in terms of psychological well-being.

