Could Trump Win Again?

(Newser) – Impeachment acquittal No. 2 is in the books, and former President Trump says his movement has just begun to fight. But what does that mean in practical terms for Trump himself? A look at some of the opinions in circulation:

The conservative editorial page of the Wall Street Journal thinks Trump is done as an elected official. Trump "may run again, but he won't win another national election," write the editors. He did, after all, lose the election before the events of Jan. 6, and his job approval rating never went above 50%. "He may go on a revenge campaign tour, or run as a third-party candidate, but all he will accomplish is to divide the center-right and elect Democrats." The country is moving on from Trump, say the editors, and they urge the GOP to do the same.

