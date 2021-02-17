FKA Twigs: 'It's a Miracle I Came Out Alive'

(Newser) – FKA Twigs says her relationship with Shia LaBeouf left her with severe PTSD and a sexually transmitted disease—and she feels she was lucky she didn't end up dead. "It's a miracle I came out alive," the British singer says in an Elle interview. Twigs, aka Tahliah Barnett, filed a lawsuit against the actor in December, accusing him of sexual battery and physical and mental abuse. She says that after she moved into LaBeouf's Los Angeles home in 2018, he demanded that she sleep naked whether she wanted to or not—and he would routinely wake her up in the middle of the night to call her "vile" and "disgusting." She says that before bed, he would force her to watch documentaries about women being gruesomely murdered—and after he started sleeping with a gun by the side of the bed, she became afraid to get up and go to the bathroom at night.

Twigs, who dated LaBeouf for around a year, says the actor engaged in what she now realizes was a common pattern of escalating abuse that left her feeling isolated and unable to seek help. "It's very subtle. That's the thing about, you know, domestic abuse, domestic violence, that it's a real gradual step-by-step process to get somebody to a place where they lose themselves so much that they accept or feel like they deserve to be treated in that way," she tells CBS This Morning in an interview with Gayle King set to air in full on Thursday. CBS reports that Shawn Holley, LaBeouf's attorney, says that while he has issued a statement saying the actor denies all the allegations, this is "standard procedure" in lawsuits and does not affect "his acceptance of responsibility for things he has done wrong." (Singer Sia, another LaBeouf ex, says she believes he is "very sick" and people should stay away from him.)