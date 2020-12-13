2nd Singer on Shia LaBeouf: 'I Believe He's Very Sick'

(Newser) – Sia has come out in support of fellow songstress FKA Twigs, saying she has also been victimized by actor Shia LaBeouf. In a weekend tweet, the "Chandalier" singer shared a New York Times article about Twigs' lawsuit, along with a personal message about her own experience with LaBeouf. She called him "a pathological liar, who conned me into an adulterous relationship claiming to be single." Sia, 44, goes on to warn others to "stay away" from the Transformers star. "I believe he's very sick," she wrote. LaBeouf appeared in the music video for Sia's 2015 hit "Elastic Heart," NEWS.com.au notes.

Sia's message comes at the heels of a lawsuit filed by Twigs, aka Tahliah Barnett, 32, in Los Angeles Superior Court, per Variety. “Shia LaBeouf hurts women,” says the lawsuit. “He uses them. He abuses them, both physically and mentally. He is dangerous.” The suit claims LaBeouf abused Twigs on multiple occasions, at times choking and head-butting her. The suit also claims LaBeouf knowingly gave her an STD while they were dating in 2019, per TMZ. In his response to the Times story, the actor acknowledged his history of alcoholism and aggression. "I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt," he said. In a second tweet, Sia expressed her love for FKA Twigs, calling her "very courageous." (Read more Shia LaBeouf stories.)

