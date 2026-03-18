Hospital Seeks Court Order on Patient Who Won't Leave

Florida's Tallahassee Memorial Hospital says one of its former patients checked out on paper months ago—but never actually left. Now the hospital has turned to the courts, filing a lawsuit to force the woman from the inpatient room she's occupied since her discharge on Oct. 6, 2025, according to documents cited by the Tallahassee Democrat . The hospital says staff tried multiple times to help her leave safely, including reaching out to family and arranging non-emergency transportation so she could obtain identification, People reports.

In the lawsuit, the hospital argues that its bed capacity is limited and that her ongoing stay blocks the room from being used by patients who need acute care, while also tying up staff and resources. The woman was reportedly warned in writing that legal action was coming if she stayed put. The hospital wants the court to order the woman to leave and authorize the Leon County Sheriff's Office to remove her, the Democrat reports.