Canada's Oddly Hard Butter Spurs Investigation, Threats

(Newser) – A Canadian cookbook author has helped fuel what is being referred to as "buttergate"—an outcry over an apparent change in Canadian butter that leaves it hard all the time, even when kept at room temperature. On Feb. 5, Julie Van Rosendaal tweeted the following: "Something is up with our butter supply, and I’m going to get to the bottom of it. Have you noticed it’s no longer soft at room temperature? Watery? Rubbery?" The next day she offered this: "I actually think I've figured out what’s going on with our butter supply. Feeling very Nancy Drew this morning. Stay tuned." More:

What Van Rosendaal dished up next was a Globe and Mail column that put forth her theory: that a surge in baking during the pandemic triggered an increased demand for butter—a 12% rise—which she posits led to changes in cow feed. The culprit? Palm oil substances, according to Van Rosendaal and others.

