Tiger Woods is out of surgery following Tuesday's serious car accident in which he sustained multiple leg injuries. The golf legend is "awake, responsive, and recovering in his hospital room," according to a statement posted to his Twitter account. It describes "a long surgical procedure on his lower right leg and ankle." This involved inserting a rod into his tibia, which was fractured along with the fibula bone, and adding screws and pins to the bones of his foot and ankle. The 45-year-old was driving near Los Angeles shortly after 7am when his SUV crossed over a median on a curving downhill section of road. It then crossed two lanes of road, hit a curb and tree, and overturned.

The first Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy to arrive on scene said Woods was alone in the front seat wearing his seatbelt, and was calm, though he may have been in shock, per CNN. After initially claiming the "Jaws of Life" were used to extract Woods, authorities now say an ax and pry bar were used. Sheriff Alex Villanueva adds there was no evidence of impairment, though he believes the golfer was traveling at a high rate of speed, per CNN. Woods was running late for a 7:30am call time at the Rolling Hills Country Club for a shoot for Golf Digest and Golf TV. The club is about an hour's drive from Woods' hotel, which he left around 7am, reports TMZ. More here.