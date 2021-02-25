Frasier Reboot Coming to Paramount Plus

(Newser) – Add Paramount+ to the ever-growing list of streaming services you'll just have to subscribe to if you want to relive your younger years. The ViacomCBS streaming service (currently known as CBS All Access, until March 4) is rebooting Frasier, with Kelsey Grammer returning to the role of Dr. Frasier Crane, the Los Angeles Times reports. He first played the psychiatrist in Cheers starting in 1984, per the Hollywood Reporter, and then on NBC's Frasier, which ended in 2004. Production on the show is slated to begin this summer, after Grammer completes work on the first season of an ABC series he's starring in alongside Alec Baldwin. The actor says he "gleefully anticipate[s] sharing the next chapter" in Frasier's journey, though it's not clear whether the character will still be a Seattle radio host this time around.

story continues below

It's also not clear what other characters might return; sources tell TVLine there are no deals yet (emphasis theirs) for David Hyde Pierce (Niles), Jane Leeves (Daphne), or Peri Gilpin (Roz). But perhaps a clue to some plotlines we might see can be found @FrasierContempo, the Twitter account run for years now by TV writer Joe Cristalli, who will write the reboot along with Chris Harris of How I Met Your Mother. Grammer has also been interested in reviving Frasier for years, and back in 2019 he told James Corden that he envisioned a reboot as dealing with "a different story, basically. ... Same group of characters but in a different setting. Something has changed in their lives." He noted that John Mahoney, who played Frasier and Niles' father Martin, had died in 2018, "and we would probably deal with that a little bit with Dad being gone." (Read more Frasier stories.)