Ted Cruz Jokes About Cancun, Mocks Mask Rules, AOC

(Newser) – Lots of people made jokes about Ted Cruz's ill-advised trip to Cancun, and on Friday, Cruz joined them. “I gotta say, Orlando is awesome! It's not as nice as Cancun, but it's nice,” Cruz said at the opening of his speech before the Conservative Political Action Conference, per USA Today. (Video here.) The Florida city is hosting this year's conference. Other notable moments:

"Now they're saying, everybody can get immunized, we can have herd immunity everywhere, and we're going to wear masks for the next 300 years," said Cruz, per NBC News. "And by the way, not just one mask, two, three, four. You can't have too many masks. How much virtue do you want to signal? This is just dumb." Masks II: Cruz wasn't the only one with anti-mask sentiments. Attendees booed when organizers asked the crowd to wear masks in compliance with the rules of the hotel hosting the conference, reports Politico. Scattered shouts of "freedom!" also were heard.

