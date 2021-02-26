Ted Cruz Jokes About Cancun, Mocks Mask Rules, AOC

(Newser)
–
Lots of people made jokes about Ted Cruz's ill-advised trip to Cancun, and on Friday, Cruz joined them. “I gotta say, Orlando is awesome! It's not as nice as Cancun, but it's nice,” Cruz said at the opening of his speech before the Conservative Political Action Conference, per USA Today. (Video here.) The Florida city is hosting this year's conference. Other notable moments:
- Masks: "Now they're saying, everybody can get immunized, we can have herd immunity everywhere, and we're going to wear masks for the next 300 years," said Cruz, per NBC News. "And by the way, not just one mask, two, three, four. You can't have too many masks. How much virtue do you want to signal? This is just dumb."
- Masks II: Cruz wasn't the only one with anti-mask sentiments. Attendees booed when organizers asked the crowd to wear masks in compliance with the rules of the hotel hosting the conference, reports Politico. Scattered shouts of "freedom!" also were heard.
- Back to Cruz: The Texas senator mocked Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez over her fears during the Jan. 6 riot. After complaining that "socialists control the levers of government" at the moment, Cruz said, “Bernie [Sanders] is wearing mittens and AOC is telling us she was ‘murdered.'" He gave a shrill emphasis to the word "murdered," notes the Guardian.
- On Boehner: Cruz mentioned that former House Speaker John Boehner told him to "go f--- yourself" in his audiobook. "You know yesterday, John Boehner made some news," said Cruz, per the Hill. "He suggested that I do something that was anatomically impossible. To which my response was, 'Who’s John Boehner?'”
(Read more Ted Cruz
stories.)