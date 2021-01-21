US / Bernie Sanders The Bernie Sanders Memes Won't Stop All thanks to his inauguration mittens By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Jan 21, 2021 2:12 PM CST Copied A closeup of Bernie Sanders' mittens. (Jonathan Ernst/Pool Photo via AP)A closeup of Bernie Sanders' mittens. (Jonathan Ernst/Pool Photo via AP) View 1 more image (Newser) – One of the most enduring memes from Inauguration Day continues to revolve around Bernie Sanders' mittens. A photo of Sanders seated at the ceremony wearing mittens made by a Vermont teacher has taken on a life of its own. BuzzFeed, Mashable, Apollo magazine, and the Burlington Free Press, were among those picking their favorites: Bernie on a famous scaffold. Bernie in a work of art. Bernie with Forrest Gump. Bernie on a roller coaster. Interpreting Bernie's thoughts. Bernie at the Last Supper. More interpretation of Bernie's thoughts. Bernie visiting a business in Vermont. And another. (This theme became popular in his home state.) Bernie as a grumpy Muppet. And, for real, orders are now being taken for a Bernie bobblehead with mittens. (Read more Bernie Sanders stories.) View 1 more image