The Bernie Sanders Memes Won't Stop

All thanks to his inauguration mittens
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 21, 2021 2:12 PM CST

(Newser) – One of the most enduring memes from Inauguration Day continues to revolve around Bernie Sanders' mittens. A photo of Sanders seated at the ceremony wearing mittens made by a Vermont teacher has taken on a life of its own. BuzzFeed, Mashable, Apollo magazine, and the Burlington Free Press, were among those picking their favorites:

(Read more Bernie Sanders stories.)

