SNL Skewers 'Congress's New 'It' Girl'

Saturday Night Live has once again skewered Marjorie Taylor Greene. In last night's 'Weekend Update' sketch, host Colin Jost invited the controversial Georgia congresswoman, played by series regular Cecily Strong, to the desk to defend the recent viral video in which she posts a sign on her office proclaiming there are just two genders. "They're calling me Congress's new 'It' girl," Strong's Greene says, before cracking "Like the evil clown that preys on children." Greene posted the sign in response to a trans rights flag hung by fellow freshman Rep. Marie Newman of Illinois, who supports protections for trans individuals and whose daughter identifies as trans. Greene's sign also proclaimed "TRUST THE SCIENCE," which Strong also took a swipe at.

"I’m a science person. I love science," she told Jost. "I’m always talking science, unless that science is about climate change, coronavirus, space lasers, evolution, the metric system… living on Mars, Jesus’ skin color or Santa’s skin color, by the way, which is white." SNL and Strong have taken on the QAnon-supporting Georgia congresswoman before. After her old social media posts appeared to reveal her support of some outlandish conspiracy theories, Strong played Greene on the show's first cold open of 2021 in which she made an appearance on a fictional talk show that asked the question "What Still Works?" in American government. (Hint: the answer wasn't the US Congress.)