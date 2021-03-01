(Newser) – Chadwick Boseman received yet more posthumous nods Sunday evening, this time via a Golden Globe win. The late Boseman, who died last summer of colon cancer at the age of 43, won for best actor in a dramatic motion picture for his performance in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, and his widow, Taylor Simone Ledward, was on hand to accept the award on his behalf in what Deadline calls "the most emotional speech of the night." Speaking from a remote location, as was the setup for all nominees this year, Ledward tearfully went through a list of people her husband would've thanked, including his castmates from the film, such as Viola Davis; producer Denzel Washington; members of his own team; God and his parents; and "his ancestors for their guidance and their sacrifices."

Ledward also predicted what Boseman would've said directly to those watching had he been there to accept the award himself. "He would say something beautiful, something inspiring, something that would amplify that little voice inside of all of us that tells you you can, that tells you to keep going, that calls you back to what you are meant to be doing at this moment in history," she said. "And I don't have his words, but we have to take all the moment to celebrate those we love." Finally, Ledward had a more personal remark, issued to Boseman: "And, hun, you keep 'em coming." Per Newsweek, Twitter reaction soon followed, with Netflix's Jarett Wieselman summing up the general feeling: "In awe of the strength of Taylor Simone Ledward." CNN has the full transcript of her speech, or you can watch it here.