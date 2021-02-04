For Chadwick Boseman, 4 Posthumous Nominations

(Newser) – Chadwick Boseman received four posthumous nominations from the 27th Screen Actors Guild Awards on Thursday, while the Korean-American family drama Minari and Spike Lee's Vietnam veteran drama Da 5 Bloods were among the nominees for best ensemble. Boseman, who died last August at age 43, was nominated not just for his lead performance in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, but also his supporting role in Da 5 Bloods. With two individual nominations and two ensemble nods for both of those films, Boseman's four SAG nominations in a single year tie a record—and set a new one for solely film categories, per the AP. In 2019, he memorably accepted the SAG ensemble award for Black Panther. “We all know what it’s like to be told that there is not a place for you to be featured—yet you are young, gifted and Black,” Boseman said then.

story continues below

Best ensemble: Up for best ensemble are Regina King's One Night in Miami, the August Wilson adaptation Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Lee Isaac Chung's Minari, Lee's Da 5 Bloods, and Aaron Sorkin's courtroom drama The Trial of the Chicago 7.

Up for best ensemble are Regina King's One Night in Miami, the August Wilson adaptation Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Lee Isaac Chung's Minari, Lee's Da 5 Bloods, and Aaron Sorkin's courtroom drama The Trial of the Chicago 7. Best male actor: Aside from Boseman, the nominees for best male actor in a lead role were Gary Oldman (Mank), Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal), Anthony Hopkins (The Father), and Steven Yeun (Minari).

Aside from Boseman, the nominees for best male actor in a lead role were Gary Oldman (Mank), Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal), Anthony Hopkins (The Father), and Steven Yeun (Minari). Best female actor: Viola Davis, Boseman’s Ma Rainey co-star, was nominated for best female actor in a leading role alongside Frances McDormand (Nomadland), Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman), Amy Adams (Hillbilly Elegy), and Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman).

Viola Davis, Boseman’s Ma Rainey co-star, was nominated for best female actor in a leading role alongside Frances McDormand (Nomadland), Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman), Amy Adams (Hillbilly Elegy), and Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman). TV: In the television categories, The Crown, Schitt’s Creek, and Ozark dominated. All of the female leads in a drama series nominees came from either The Crown (Gillian Anderson, Olivia Colman, Emma Corrin) or Ozark (Laura Linney, Julia Garner). Both series were nominated for best TV drama ensemble, along with Better Call Saul, Bridgerton, and Lovecraft Country.

