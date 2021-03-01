(Newser) – It started with a weird shoutout from Aaron Rodgers last month, when the MVP award was bestowed on him at the NFL Honors show and he thanked, of all people, Jodie Foster. When the topic was broached during Foster's appearance not long after on Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show, the actor vowed to do the same for Rodgers if she won a Golden Globe. That ended up happening Sunday night, and Foster kept her promise, throwing in a quick, almost throwaway thanks to the Green Bay Packers quarterback during her remote acceptance speech after winning the award for best supporting actress for The Mauritanian, per USA Today.

It's not like Rodgers and Foster—who co-starred in The Mauritanian with Rodgers' fiancee, Shailene Woodley—are longtime pals. "I have never met Aaron Rodgers, but it is possible that I do like to talk about how much I love the Green Bay Packers," Foster said in the virtual press room later on, per the Wisconsin State Journal, adding that she wasn't the one who set up the quarterback and Woodley. "Sometimes I can talk a little bit too much about that, so of course Shailene was very aware of my enthusiasm for the team." She also told Yahoo Entertainment that it looks like the back-and-forth between herself and the football player is going to continue. "I just got a very cute video from Aaron Rodgers, where he says he's going to get me back," she noted. "I'm looking forward to this. We'll see who wins." (Read more Jodie Foster stories.)