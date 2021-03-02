279 Kidnapped Schoolgirls Freed

Belongings of more than 300 girls who were abducted by gunmen on Friday from the Government Girls Secondary School, are seen in Jangebe town, Zamfara state, northern Nigeria, Monday, March. 1, 2021. Families in Nigeria waited anxiously on Monday for news of their abducted daughters, the latest in a... (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)Belongings of more than 300 girls who were abducted by gunmen on Friday from the Government Girls Secondary School, are seen in Jangebe town, Zamfara state, northern Nigeria, Monday, March. 1, 2021. Families... (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)