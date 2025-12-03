Teen Vanishes on Solo Hike Near 'Dracula's Castle'

The search continues for a British teen who went missing Nov. 23 after setting out on a solo hike in the mountains of Romania near the site known as Dracula's Castle, People reports. Authorities say 18-year-old George Smyth, a University of Bristol student, began his trek that day, departing from Poiana Brasov in the Transylvania region and heading toward the village of Bran, home to the legendary castle. Smyth managed to call Romania's emergency line on the day he set out, reporting symptoms of hypothermia and exhaustion. His last phone signal was traced to a remote area in the mountains.

Rescue teams were able to locate his rucksack, which contained a sleeping bag, tent, and food, at the spot from which he made the distress call. However, there has been no sign of Smyth himself, according to the Times. Smyth's mother, Jo, said her son left the UK without informing his family of his plans. She described him as an experienced traveler and a strong, athletic young man. She has traveled to Romania to be close to the search efforts, the Independent reports.

Local mountain rescue services reported that challenging weather conditions have hampered the search, and the forecast remains unfavorable. Despite this, daily search operations continue, with teams adapting their resources to the difficult terrain. Smyth was reportedly wearing the same jacket as in a photo released by rescuers, who have asked the public to share his image in hopes of generating new leads, the BBC reports.