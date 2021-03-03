Report on Former White House Physician Ronny Jackson Is 'Scathing'

(Newser) – While Ronny Jackson was the top White House physician during portions of the Obama and Trump administrations, the doctor allegedly drank alcohol and took Ambien while on the job. That's according to a report issued by the Department of Defense inspector general, which CNN calls "scathing." Jackson, who was elected to the House of Representatives last year, is also accused of making "sexual and denigrating" comments about a female subordinate and creating a hostile work environment with aggressive behavior. The report, the result of a years-long process involving 78 witnesses who were interviewed and multiple documents that were reviewed, is set to be released Wednesday. Jackson says the probe was politically motivated because he wouldn't "turn my back on President Trump."

"I take my professional responsibility with respect to prescription drug practices seriously; and I flat out reject any allegation that I consumed alcohol while on duty," Jackson adds in a statement cited by Axios and the Hill. "I also categorically deny any implication that I was in any way sexually inappropriate at work, outside of work, or anywhere with any member of my staff or anyone else. That is not me and what is alleged did not happen. ... My entire professional life has been defined by duty and service. I've honorably served my country in the US Navy, served patients who trusted me with their care, served three Presidents in the White House, and now I serve the people of Texas' 13th District in Congress." (Read more Ronny Jackson stories.)