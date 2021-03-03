Palace Issues 'Highly Unusual' Statement on Markle Claims

(Newser) – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Oprah Winfrey interview hasn't aired in full yet, but relations between the couple and Buckingham Palace already appear to be going downhill fast. In what the Guardian describes as a "highly unusual statement," the palace said Wednesday that it plans to launch an investigation of claims Markle bullied staff members while living at Kensington Palace in 2018. In a report published Tuesday, sources told the Times of London that Markle's behavior had forced two staffers to quit. The palace statement said it was "very concerned" about the allegations and "accordingly our HR team will look into the circumstances outlined in the article," and will invite members and former members of staff to participate.

"The Royal Household has had a dignity at work policy in place for a number of years and does not and will not tolerate bullying or harassment in the workplace," the palace statement said. After the Times report was published, lawyers for the couple described it as a part of a "smear campaign" pushing a "false narrative," reports TMZ. "It’s no coincidence that distorted several-year-old accusations aimed at undermining the duchess are being briefed to the British media shortly before she and the duke are due to speak openly and honestly about their experience of recent years," a spokesperson told the Times. (Read more Meghan Markle stories.)