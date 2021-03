Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi nd the Democratic caucus gather to address reporters on HR1, the For the People Act of 2021, at the Capitol, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi nd the Democratic caucus gather to address reporters on HR1, the For the People Act of 2021, at the Capitol, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)