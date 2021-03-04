Markle: Palace Is Keeping Up Lies About Us

(Newser) – Meghan Markle accuses Buckingham Palace of "perpetuating falsehoods" about her and husband Prince Harry in the couple's soon-to-be-aired interview with Oprah Winfrey. We've already heard from Harry. Now, in a teaser clip, Winfrey is seen asking Markle how she feels about the palace hearing her speak her truth. "I don't know how they could expect that, after all of this time, we would still just be silent if there is an active role the firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us," Markle responds, per Variety. "And if that comes with risk of losing things, I mean, there is a lot that has been lost already." This comes as Buckingham Palace is investigating allegations that Markle bullied staffers while living at Kensington Palace in 2018, causing two personal assistants to quit.

In a statement, the Sussexes said the Times of London, which published the allegations, was "being used by Buckingham Palace to peddle a wholly false narrative." But as the interview with Winfrey was recorded before the allegations were published Wednesday, per the BBC, Markle may have been alluding to other apparent lies. According to E!, royal biographer Omid Scobie has spoken to friends of the couple, who suggest the Times report is "a pre-emotive strike" on the interview, which Winfrey has said will include "some pretty shocking" statements from the couple. "This has been done to undermine [Markle's] character or undermine the topics that they discuss on Sunday," one friend says. The full interview airs Sunday on CBS. (Read more Meghan Markle stories.)