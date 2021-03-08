Vicar Has Questions About Harry, Meghan's 'Secret Wedding'

(Newser) – A Church of England vicar wants to know more about one of the many revelations in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Oprah interview. The couple disclosed that they were married in a private ceremony in their "backyard" by the Archbishop of Canterbury three days before the official royal wedding in May 2018, but Rev. David Green says they can't have had two legally binding weddings. "I’ve no idea what they mean," he said in a tweet Monday, per Fox News. "You can’t get married twice. So what was the thing three days before? And if it was a marriage, what on earth are we doing ‘playing’ at prayer/holy matrimony for cameras."

story continues below

"We called the archbishop and we just said 'look, this thing, this spectacle is for the world but we want our union between us,'" Markle told Winfrey, per the Telegraph. Harry described the private ceremony as "just the three of us," but Green notes that a wedding requires two witnesses, so they would have been one short even if the archbishop, who performed both ceremonies. was counted as a witness. He suggests that either the archbishop misled the couple or the duke and duchess are being dishonest. The archbishop, Justin Welby, has declined to comment. The interview aired in the US Sunday night and will air in Britain Monday. British tabloids have already gone on the attack against the couple. (Read more Duke and Duchess of Sussex stories.)